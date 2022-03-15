Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $541.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.99. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $524.19 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

