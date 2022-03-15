Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the third quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after buying an additional 77,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 121.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 195,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,038 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,456 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPE opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

