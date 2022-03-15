Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 260,917.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

TDS opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.