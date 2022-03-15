Loom Network Reaches One Day Volume of $10.32 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $72.97 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

