London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £103 ($133.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.04) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.53) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($111.83) to GBX 9,300 ($120.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($118.73).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,718 ($100.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £43.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,076.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,244.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,230 ($81.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,298 ($107.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($90.14) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($19,831.47). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($92.15) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($110,574.77).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

