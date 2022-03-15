loanDepot, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

NYSE LDI traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 642,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,397. loanDepot has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares valued at $963,000.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,705,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 187,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

