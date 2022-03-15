LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $33.84

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.84, but opened at $35.25. LiveRamp shares last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 1,347 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

