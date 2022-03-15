Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $975,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,283. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

