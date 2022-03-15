Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.11.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
