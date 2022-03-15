Liquidia (LQDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LQDA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Liquidia by 30.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liquidia by 179.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liquidia by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,537 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

