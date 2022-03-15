Linear (LINA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.35 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $60.43 million and $25.35 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00104601 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,280,233,110 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

