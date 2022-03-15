Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCTX. TheStreet downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.26 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $212.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 838,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

