Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $251,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

