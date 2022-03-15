Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.