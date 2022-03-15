Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $56,000 in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 238,351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,053.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLMD opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $570.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

