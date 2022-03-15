Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -559.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

