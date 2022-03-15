Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,917,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 82,416 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,993,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 222,681 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the period.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BST opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $61.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

