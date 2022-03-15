Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Mizuho

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of LTH opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,469,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

