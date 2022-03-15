Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $441.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $301.30 and a 12 month high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.