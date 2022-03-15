Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 19.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,093,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,178,000 after buying an additional 341,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

