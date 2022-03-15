Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.
LEN opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
About Lennar (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
