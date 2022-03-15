Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading Up 11.5%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 4,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

