LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €143.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEG. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($173.63) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($174.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.05 ($157.19).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €110.05 ($120.93) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($108.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €122.85.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

