Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,551,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after acquiring an additional 382,092 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,316,000.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,086,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

LAUR opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

