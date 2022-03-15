Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.