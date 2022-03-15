Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CBRE Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

