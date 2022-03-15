Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $67.74

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.74, but opened at $64.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $64.64, with a volume of 4,688 shares trading hands.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

