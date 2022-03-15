Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

