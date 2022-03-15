Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $2,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lands’ End by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LE. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

