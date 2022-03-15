Lanceria (LANC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Lanceria (LANC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $46,047.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.76 or 0.06532322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,004.30 or 0.99770094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040549 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

