La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.43% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on LJPC shares. StockNews.com raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LJPC stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

