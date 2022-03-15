L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSTR. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.41 million, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.95. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

