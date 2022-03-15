Kurt Workman Buys 9,500 Shares of Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Stock

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CEO Kurt Workman purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,185.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OWLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,064. Owlet Inc has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that Owlet Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

