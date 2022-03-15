KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $12.99 on Monday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

