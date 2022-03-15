K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.73 ($18.38).

ETR:SDF opened at €23.80 ($26.15) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 1-year high of €24.75 ($27.20).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

