Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

ORCC stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $15.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.48%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

