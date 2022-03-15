Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,454 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 802.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,131,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.