Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

QQH opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

