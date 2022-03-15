Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.