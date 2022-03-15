Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

