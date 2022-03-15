Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,231 Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $119.43 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.77.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

