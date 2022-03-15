Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

