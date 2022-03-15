Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 190 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $71,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.44 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

