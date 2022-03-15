Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

