KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $13.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,757. KLA has a 52-week low of $284.49 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

