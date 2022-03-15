Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of KEX opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,695. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

