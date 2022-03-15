Kin Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $65.76 million and $1.23 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00236687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00174624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

