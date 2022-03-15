Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Mitch S. Wynne Sells 13,689 Shares

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KRP opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

