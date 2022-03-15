KeyCorp Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $125.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COUP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $286.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.30.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

