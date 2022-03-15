Key Financial Inc Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.