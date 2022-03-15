Key Financial Inc Buys 217 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $175.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.86 and a 200 day moving average of $209.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

